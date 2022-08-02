DaVita (NYSE:DVA) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.50-8.50 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.84.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DVA. StockNews.com cut shares of DaVita from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of DaVita from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of DaVita from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DaVita has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $122.00.

DaVita stock traded up $0.69 on Monday, reaching $84.85. 1,260,544 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 816,582. The stock has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a PE ratio of 10.10, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.53. DaVita has a twelve month low of $74.97 and a twelve month high of $136.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $87.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.08.

DaVita ( NYSE:DVA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. DaVita had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 78.24%. The business’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.64 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DaVita will post 7.8 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Michael David Staffieri acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $77.70 per share, with a total value of $1,554,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 61,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,754,463. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Barbara J. Desoer sold 2,320 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.42, for a total value of $226,014.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Michael David Staffieri acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $77.70 per share, for a total transaction of $1,554,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 61,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,754,463. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in DaVita by 1.2% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 368,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,720,000 after buying an additional 4,524 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of DaVita by 54.2% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 323,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,543,000 after purchasing an additional 113,560 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of DaVita by 266.1% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 239,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,193,000 after purchasing an additional 173,878 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of DaVita by 2.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 150,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,985,000 after purchasing an additional 3,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of DaVita by 26.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 129,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,602,000 after purchasing an additional 26,723 shares during the last quarter. 87.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

