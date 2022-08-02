DaVita (NYSE:DVA) Releases Earnings Results

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.19, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. DaVita had a return on equity of 78.24% and a net margin of 7.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.64 earnings per share. DaVita updated its FY22 guidance to $7.50-8.50 EPS.

DaVita Stock Up 0.8 %

DaVita stock traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $84.85. The stock had a trading volume of 1,260,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 816,582. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.53. The stock has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.17. DaVita has a 12 month low of $74.97 and a 12 month high of $136.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $87.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.08.

In related news, Director Barbara J. Desoer sold 2,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.42, for a total value of $226,014.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, COO Michael David Staffieri acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $77.70 per share, with a total value of $1,554,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 61,190 shares in the company, valued at $4,754,463. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barbara J. Desoer sold 2,320 shares of DaVita stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.42, for a total value of $226,014.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in DaVita by 1.2% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 368,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,720,000 after acquiring an additional 4,524 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in DaVita by 54.2% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 323,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,543,000 after acquiring an additional 113,560 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in DaVita by 266.1% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 239,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,193,000 after acquiring an additional 173,878 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in DaVita by 2.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 150,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,985,000 after acquiring an additional 3,474 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of DaVita by 26.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 129,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,602,000 after buying an additional 26,723 shares during the period. 87.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on DaVita from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Bank of America reduced their price objective on DaVita from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered DaVita from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.00.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

