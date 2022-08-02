DAOstack 1-Day Volume Reaches $274.00 (GEN)

DAOstack (GEN) traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 2nd. DAOstack has a total market capitalization of $307,245.79 and approximately $274.00 worth of DAOstack was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DAOstack coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0063 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, DAOstack has traded down 11.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get DAOstack alerts:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22,884.27 or 0.99867789 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.99 or 0.00043608 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004356 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001268 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001742 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.69 or 0.00029186 BTC.

YES WORLD (YES) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000045 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004352 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001708 BTC.

DAOstack Coin Profile

DAOstack (GEN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. DAOstack’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 49,029,095 coins. The official website for DAOstack is daostack.io. DAOstack’s official Twitter account is @daostack and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DAOstack is /r/daostack and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling DAOstack

According to CryptoCompare, “DAOstack is an operating system for Decentralized Autonomous Organizations (DAOs). DAOstack provides customizable tools for collective resource management, decision making, budgeting and incentivisation, which make the development of decentralized apps easier and more intuitive. GEN is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network. It's the native token of the DAOstack platform and it's required for all basic operations across the DAOstack ecosystem – such as promoting proposals. GEN will be distributed to contributors of value through the DAOstack framework itself, incentivizing development, promotion and adoption. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOstack directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAOstack should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DAOstack using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DAOstack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DAOstack and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.