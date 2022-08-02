Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Bought by Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 80.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,623 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the period. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Danaher by 57.1% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 924,324 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $271,132,000 after acquiring an additional 335,804 shares during the period. Aire Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Danaher by 57.0% in the first quarter. Aire Advisors LLC now owns 1,058 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its position in shares of Danaher by 2.5% in the first quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 21,005 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,161,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the period. Compass Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Danaher by 4.4% in the first quarter. Compass Capital Management Inc. now owns 200,152 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $58,711,000 after acquiring an additional 8,372 shares during the period. Finally, SFE Investment Counsel raised its position in shares of Danaher by 84.0% in the first quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 3,920 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790 shares during the period. 78.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Danaher news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.13, for a total transaction of $3,253,560.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,171,529.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.84, for a total value of $1,069,619.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,317,571.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.13, for a total transaction of $3,253,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,398 shares in the company, valued at $20,171,529.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Danaher Stock Performance

DHR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $319.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Danaher from $301.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a “maintains” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Danaher from $320.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $329.17.

Shares of DHR stock opened at $287.90 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $259.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $268.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.75. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $233.71 and a one year high of $333.96. The firm has a market cap of $209.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.86.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 20.61% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 10.39 EPS for the current year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.78%.

Danaher Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

Further Reading

