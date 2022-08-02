Dana (DAN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Dana (NYSE:DAN – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Dana Stock Up 0.6 %
Shares of NYSE:DAN opened at $16.86 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.32 and a 200-day moving average of $17.12. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 17.03 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.52. Dana has a 52-week low of $13.06 and a 52-week high of $25.59.
Dana Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Dana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.40%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dana
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of analysts recently weighed in on DAN shares. BNP Paribas started coverage on Dana in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Dana from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Dana from $21.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Dana in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Dana from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dana presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.
Dana Company Profile
Dana Incorporated provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Dana (DAN)
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- Green Your Portfolio With These Stocks
- Is it Time to Cash Out of Signet Jewelers Stock?
- Devon Energy Produces A Record Quarter, Dividend Raised By 22%
- It’s Time To Check On Cyber-Security Stock Check Point Software
Receive News & Ratings for Dana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.