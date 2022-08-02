Dana (DAN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Dana (NYSE:DAN – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Dana Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:DAN opened at $16.86 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.32 and a 200-day moving average of $17.12. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 17.03 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.52. Dana has a 52-week low of $13.06 and a 52-week high of $25.59.

Dana Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Dana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.40%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dana

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Dana by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 82,651 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after buying an additional 2,303 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Dana by 41.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 169,160 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,972,000 after buying an additional 49,268 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Dana by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 427,547 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $7,512,000 after buying an additional 6,465 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in Dana by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 2,621,679 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $46,063,000 after buying an additional 60,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in shares of Dana by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 3,612,318 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $63,468,000 after purchasing an additional 316,466 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DAN shares. BNP Paribas started coverage on Dana in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Dana from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Dana from $21.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Dana in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Dana from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dana presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Dana Company Profile

Dana Incorporated provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies.

