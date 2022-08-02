DAEX (DAX) Price Up 4% This Week

DAEX (DAX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 2nd. One DAEX coin can now be bought for $0.0044 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DAEX has a total market cap of $1.55 million and $517.00 worth of DAEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, DAEX has traded 4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DAEX alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23,400.88 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004273 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004274 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003858 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004377 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002185 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.23 or 0.00129180 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.44 or 0.00031788 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004271 BTC.

DAEX Coin Profile

DAEX (DAX) is a coin. DAEX’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 354,666,702 coins. DAEX’s official Twitter account is @daexblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DAEX is www.daex.io. The Reddit community for DAEX is https://reddit.com/r/DAEX_Blockchain.

DAEX Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DAEX is a clearing solution for centralised cryptocurrency trading exchanges that want to provide a better service to the cryptocurrency trading through a clearing service based on distributed ledger technology. The DAEX ecosystem allows traders to use wallets and perform trades that when matched are sent to the clearing service. The clearing service (CaaS) generates the smart contracts to validate the trades and to make sure the requirements are met. After the validation process, the smart contract runs the consensus mechanism and updates the corresponding wallets with the cleared assets. The DAEX network uses the DAX utility token (Ethereum-based ERC20) to ease the cooperation between different exchanges in the DAEX ecosystem. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAEX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DAEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DAEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DAEX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.