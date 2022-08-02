D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.23

D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHIGet Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.225 per share by the construction company on Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 3rd.

D.R. Horton has a payout ratio of 6.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect D.R. Horton to earn $15.14 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.90 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 5.9%.

D.R. Horton Stock Performance

Shares of DHI stock opened at $78.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $27.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 5.71 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $71.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.35. D.R. Horton has a one year low of $59.25 and a one year high of $110.45.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHIGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The construction company reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.49 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $8.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.91 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 17.42% and a return on equity of 33.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that D.R. Horton will post 17.12 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.72, for a total value of $388,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $235,025.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 1,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.97, for a total value of $132,405.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $344,403.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Aron M. Odom sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.72, for a total transaction of $388,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $235,025.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DHI. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,771,705 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $355,538,000 after acquiring an additional 694,155 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,902,967 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,675,130,000 after acquiring an additional 406,429 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 103.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 601,279 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,801,000 after acquiring an additional 305,909 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 101.9% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 312,745 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $23,303,000 after acquiring an additional 157,850 shares during the period. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 176.3% during the 1st quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 159,289 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,869,000 after acquiring an additional 101,648 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $82.50 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $97.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $103.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $73.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.14.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 31 states and 98 markets under the names of D.R.

