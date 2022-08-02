D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.23

D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.225 per share by the construction company on Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 3rd.

D.R. Horton has a payout ratio of 6.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect D.R. Horton to earn $15.14 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.90 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 5.9%.

D.R. Horton Stock Performance

Shares of DHI stock opened at $78.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $27.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 5.71 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $71.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.35. D.R. Horton has a one year low of $59.25 and a one year high of $110.45.

Insiders Place Their Bets

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The construction company reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.49 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $8.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.91 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 17.42% and a return on equity of 33.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that D.R. Horton will post 17.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.72, for a total value of $388,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $235,025.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 1,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.97, for a total value of $132,405.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $344,403.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Aron M. Odom sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.72, for a total transaction of $388,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $235,025.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DHI. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,771,705 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $355,538,000 after acquiring an additional 694,155 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,902,967 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,675,130,000 after acquiring an additional 406,429 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 103.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 601,279 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,801,000 after acquiring an additional 305,909 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 101.9% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 312,745 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $23,303,000 after acquiring an additional 157,850 shares during the period. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 176.3% during the 1st quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 159,289 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,869,000 after acquiring an additional 101,648 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $82.50 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $97.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $103.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $73.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.14.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 31 states and 98 markets under the names of D.R.

