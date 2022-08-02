D.B. Root & Company LLC Invests $289,000 in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

D.B. Root & Company LLC bought a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 9,000 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 199.7% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 917 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Douglas C. Taylor sold 28,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.12, for a total value of $650,828.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 156,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,629,238.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Keith Koci bought 4,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.38 per share, for a total transaction of $102,948.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 294,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,596,169.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Douglas C. Taylor sold 28,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.12, for a total transaction of $650,828.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 156,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,629,238.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

CLF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $16.00 to $14.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Clarkson Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $20.00 to $17.50 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cleveland-Cliffs currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.14.

Shares of CLF stock opened at $17.51 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.31 and a 1 year high of $34.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 2.25.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The mining company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.13 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 64.45% and a net margin of 15.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

