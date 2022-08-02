D.B. Root & Company LLC Increases Position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

D.B. Root & Company LLC lifted its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) by 56.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,821 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,347 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet were worth $636,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of OLLI. City State Bank purchased a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 56.3% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 944 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:OLLI opened at $61.28 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $58.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.32. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.67 and a 52 week high of $94.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.82.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet ( NASDAQ:OLLI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.10). Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 6.72%. The firm had revenue of $406.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Craig Hallum upgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Bank of America upgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.13.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

