D.B. Root & Company LLC Has $435,000 Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

D.B. Root & Company LLC raised its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 75.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,162 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Field & Main Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Core Alternative Capital raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 76.5% in the 4th quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 60 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NFLX. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Netflix from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Netflix from $295.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. KGI Securities downgraded Netflix from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $350.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Netflix from $600.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded Netflix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $323.92.

Shares of NFLX opened at $226.21 on Tuesday. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $162.71 and a one year high of $700.99. The company has a market cap of $100.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $191.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $284.80.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.24. Netflix had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 30.07%. The business had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

