D.B. Root & Company LLC Acquires 2,644 Shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

D.B. Root & Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) by 50.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,924 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,644 shares during the quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WRB. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in W. R. Berkley in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 826.0% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 1,025.6% in the 1st quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 484 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 49.9% in the 1st quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 532 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 49.7% in the 1st quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 533 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $73.33 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of W. R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $63.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.83.

NYSE:WRB opened at $61.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.29 billion, a PE ratio of 12.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.65. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 12 month low of $47.13 and a 12 month high of $72.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $67.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.96.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 17.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th. This is a positive change from W. R. Berkley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. W. R. Berkley’s payout ratio is 8.42%.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

