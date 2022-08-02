CytomX Therapeutics (CTMX) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 4th. Analysts expect CytomX Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.36) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $17.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.81 million. CytomX Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 91.89% and a negative net margin of 129.97%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.26) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect CytomX Therapeutics to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get CytomX Therapeutics alerts:

CytomX Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CTMX traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.55. 36,593 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,345,798. CytomX Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.19 and a twelve month high of $7.53. The firm has a market cap of $101.37 million, a P/E ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.58.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CytomX Therapeutics

CTMX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut CytomX Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on CytomX Therapeutics from $9.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on CytomX Therapeutics from $16.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Piper Sandler cut CytomX Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $10.00 to $1.50 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on CytomX Therapeutics from $7.00 to $3.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.89.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in CytomX Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $35,000. Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new position in CytomX Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $39,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in CytomX Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $40,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in CytomX Therapeutics by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,992,094 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,328,000 after buying an additional 29,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in CytomX Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $84,000. 92.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CytomX Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform for the treatment of cancer. The company's product candidates include CX-2009, an antibody drug conjugates (ADC) against CD166, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer; CX-2029 that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of squamous non-small cell lung cancer, head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, esophageal and gastro-esophageal junction cancers, and diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; BMS-986249, a CTLA-4 Probody therapeutic drug, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; and BMS-986288, an anti-CTLA-4 Probody drug, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CytomX Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CytomX Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.