CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) Short Interest Update

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,500,000 shares, a growth of 51.5% from the June 30th total of 2,310,000 shares. Approximately 5.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 823,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.2 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at CymaBay Therapeutics

In other news, CEO Sujal Shah acquired 51,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.95 per share, for a total transaction of $100,036.95. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $334,036.95. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CymaBay Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI bought a new position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 810.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,470 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 9,320 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

CymaBay Therapeutics Stock Performance

CymaBay Therapeutics stock opened at $3.21 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.80. CymaBay Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.67 and a 52 week high of $4.74. The company has a quick ratio of 13.68, a current ratio of 13.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.01). During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.25) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that CymaBay Therapeutics will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CBAY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics to $12.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CymaBay Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.80.

About CymaBay Therapeutics

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator activated receptor delta that is in phase III clinical study for the treatments of primary biliary cholangitis (PBC), as well as has completed Phase 2b clinical study to treat patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

