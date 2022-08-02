Cyclub (CYCLUB) Reaches Market Capitalization of $8.44 Million

Cyclub (CYCLUB) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 2nd. Cyclub has a total market cap of $8.44 million and approximately $228,914.00 worth of Cyclub was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cyclub coin can now be purchased for about $0.0064 or 0.00000028 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Cyclub has traded up 2.4% against the US dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004387 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.57 or 0.00634115 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001620 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002178 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00016099 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.84 or 0.00034387 BTC.
About Cyclub
Cyclub’s total supply is 3,300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,314,294,423 coins. Cyclub’s official Twitter account is @MciPlatform.
Cyclub Coin Trading
