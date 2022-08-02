CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Stake Trimmed by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc lowered its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 451,111 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 63,199 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $45,657,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its position in CVS Health by 128.3% during the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 242 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Claremont Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its position in CVS Health by 123.0% in the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 310 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in CVS Health by 125.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 316 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein cut CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on CVS Health from $110.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their price target on CVS Health from $122.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.05.

NYSE CVS traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $95.24. 16,758 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,287,189. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $79.33 and a twelve month high of $111.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $94.13 and its 200-day moving average is $100.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.88.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.08. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 2.67%. The company had revenue of $76.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd were given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 36.54%.

In other news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 138,654 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $13,172,130.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 626,273 shares in the company, valued at $59,495,935. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

