CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) Shares Gap Up on Earnings Beat

CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $33.00, but opened at $34.50. CVR Energy shares last traded at $34.03, with a volume of 5,508 shares.

The oil and gas company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.35. CVR Energy had a negative return on equity of 9.50% and a net margin of 1.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.32) EPS.

Get CVR Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on CVI. StockNews.com upgraded CVR Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on CVR Energy from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. TheStreet upgraded CVR Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on CVR Energy to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.50.

Institutional Trading of CVR Energy

CVR Energy Stock Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVR Energy during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVR Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of CVR Energy during the second quarter worth about $56,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVR Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in CVR Energy in the first quarter valued at about $79,000. 92.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.15 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.57.

About CVR Energy

(Get Rating)

CVR Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum refining and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. It operates in two segments, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The Petroleum segment refines and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CVR Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVR Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.