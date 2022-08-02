Currys Plc (LON:CURY) Declares Dividend of GBX 2.15

Currys Plc (LON:CURY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, July 7th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 4th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.15 ($0.03) per share on Friday, September 16th. This represents a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 4th. This is a positive change from Currys’s previous dividend of $1.00. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Currys Trading Down 4.6 %

Shares of CURY stock opened at GBX 65.26 ($0.80) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.94. The firm has a market cap of £739.73 million and a P/E ratio of 1,140.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 74.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 87.41. Currys has a 12-month low of GBX 63.85 ($0.78) and a 12-month high of GBX 143 ($1.75).

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Alex Baldock sold 239,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 71 ($0.87), for a total transaction of £170,235.28 ($208,596.10).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Currys Company Profile

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 95 ($1.16) target price on shares of Currys in a research note on Monday, May 30th. Shore Capital restated a “not rated” rating on shares of Currys in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Currys from GBX 90 ($1.10) to GBX 80 ($0.98) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th.

(Get Rating)

Currys Plc operates as a consumer electrical and mobile retailer and service company. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland Electricals, UK & Ireland Mobile, Nordics, and Greece. It also offers mobile virtual network operator and consumer electrical repair services. The company also sells its products through online; and offers insurance services.

Featured Stories

