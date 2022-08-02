Curis (CRIS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 4th. Analysts expect Curis to post earnings of ($0.17) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 million. Curis had a negative return on equity of 54.04% and a negative net margin of 490.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. On average, analysts expect Curis to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Curis stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,224,581. Curis has a 12 month low of $0.70 and a 12 month high of $9.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.83. The company has a market capitalization of $90.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 2.67.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CRIS. StockNews.com upgraded Curis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. B. Riley cut their price objective on Curis from $22.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on Curis from $12.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Raymond James cut Curis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 4th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRIS. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Curis by 201.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,318,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,137,000 after buying an additional 881,200 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Curis by 3,036.1% during the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 841,793 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,003,000 after purchasing an additional 814,951 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Curis by 465.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 446,469 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 367,559 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Curis by 4.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,587,381 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,677,000 after purchasing an additional 306,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Curis during the first quarter worth about $675,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

Curis, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage drug candidates include Emavusertib, an oral small molecule drug candidate, which is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of non-hodgkin lymphomas, and acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes; and CI-8993, a monoclonal antibody designed to antagonize the V-domain Ig suppressor of T cell activation.

