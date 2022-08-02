CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:CEVMF) Short Interest Update

CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:CEVMF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 115,300 shares, an increase of 20.0% from the June 30th total of 96,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,153.0 days.
CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:CEVMF opened at $52.92 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $56.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.02. CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA has a one year low of $52.92 and a one year high of $78.75.
About CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (CEVMF)
