CSI Compressco (CCLP) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, August 9th. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 13th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $80.01 million for the quarter.

Get CSI Compressco alerts:

CSI Compressco Stock Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ CCLP opened at $1.27 on Tuesday. CSI Compressco has a 12 month low of $1.11 and a 12 month high of $1.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 544.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.38.

CSI Compressco Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of CSI Compressco

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. CSI Compressco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -5.19%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of CSI Compressco during the first quarter worth $132,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of CSI Compressco during the first quarter worth $3,458,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of CSI Compressco by 105.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,829,797 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,162,000 after purchasing an additional 5,555,555 shares during the period. 6.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CSI Compressco

(Get Rating)

CSI Compressco LP provides contract services for natural gas compression and treating in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Egypt, and internationally. The company offers natural gas compression services through low-, medium-, and high-horsepower compressor packages for oil and natural gas production, gathering, artificial lift, transmission, processing, and storage.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CSI Compressco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSI Compressco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.