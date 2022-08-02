Crypto.com Coin (CRO) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $122.85 Million

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 2nd. One Crypto.com Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Crypto.com Coin has traded 13.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Crypto.com Coin has a market capitalization of $10.48 billion and $122.85 million worth of Crypto.com Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,205.83 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004309 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004308 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004413 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003843 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002203 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.91 or 0.00128896 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00031734 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004298 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004204 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin Profile

Crypto.com Coin (CRYPTO:CRO) is a coin. It was first traded on November 14th, 2019. Crypto.com Coin’s total supply is 30,263,013,692 coins and its circulating supply is 25,263,013,692 coins. The Reddit community for Crypto.com Coin is /r/Crypto_com. Crypto.com Coin’s official website is www.crypto.com/en/chain. Crypto.com Coin’s official Twitter account is @cryptocom. Crypto.com Coin’s official message board is blog.crypto.com.

Crypto.com Coin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The mission of Crypto.com is to accelerate the world’s transition to crypto. The Crypto.com team aims to put cryptocurrency in every wallet with a strong focus on real-life use cases. Crypto.com Chain (CRO) is a cryptocurrency token issued on the Ethereum platform, with secondary distribution only. No pre-sale, no public sale, or ICO. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto.com Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crypto.com Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Crypto.com Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

