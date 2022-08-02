Cryoport (CYRX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRXGet Rating) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 4th. Analysts expect Cryoport to post earnings of ($0.15) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRXGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.11). Cryoport had a negative net margin of 128.78% and a negative return on equity of 13.79%. The business had revenue of $52.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.13) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Cryoport to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CYRX stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 323,044. Cryoport has a 1-year low of $19.82 and a 1-year high of $86.30. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.05 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 14.48 and a current ratio of 14.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.45.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cryoport by 50.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,053 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 2,696 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Cryoport by 64.3% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 11,007 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 4,307 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Cryoport during the 1st quarter worth approximately $537,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Cryoport by 59.9% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 21,874 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $764,000 after acquiring an additional 8,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in Cryoport by 331.0% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 23,560 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $822,000 after acquiring an additional 18,094 shares during the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have commented on CYRX. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Cryoport from $90.00 to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Cryoport from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Cryoport from $61.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Cryoport from $92.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Cryoport from $95.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.33.

Cryoport, Inc, a life sciences services company, provides temperature-controlled logistics solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Cryoportal, a cloud-based logistics management platform that supports the management of shipments, which includes order entry, document preparation, customs documentation, courier management, real-time shipment tracking and monitoring, issue resolution, and regulatory compliance requirements; and CryoPort Express Shippers, which is used to ensure that the stability of shipped biologic commodities is maintained throughout the shipping cycle.

