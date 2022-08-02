Crust Shadow (CSM) Price Up 9.5% Over Last Week

Crust Shadow (CSM) traded down 12.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 2nd. One Crust Shadow coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0103 or 0.00000045 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Crust Shadow has traded up 9.5% against the U.S. dollar. Crust Shadow has a total market cap of $1.03 million and approximately $15,444.00 worth of Crust Shadow was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crust Shadow Profile

CSM is a coin. It was first traded on January 30th, 2018. Crust Shadow’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 100,000,000 coins. Crust Shadow’s official Twitter account is @ConsentiumCoin.

Buying and Selling Crust Shadow

According to CryptoCompare, “Consentium empowers content creators and tech-savvy individuals to connect with other users by building groups and monetizing their group followers. The chat feature allows users to regularly communicate with each other, create groups, join channels, send photos, files, audio messages, and even crypto transfers. Texts and recorded audios can be sent as normal messages or be set to self-destruct within seconds, allowing for enhanced privacy settings. The crypto wallet offers digital transfers (CSM, BTC, and ETH) in a few simple steps. In addition to a secure and easy-to-use app, the Community Monetization Model (CCM) algorithm rewards everyone for transacting and cultivating strong in-app groups. “

