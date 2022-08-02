Crown (CRW) Market Cap Reaches $485,504.07

Crown (CRW) traded down 11.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 1st. In the last seven days, Crown has traded up 89% against the dollar. Crown has a total market cap of $485,504.07 and approximately $213.00 worth of Crown was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Crown coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0161 or 0.00000070 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $22,943.16 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $133.61 or 0.00582334 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $59.39 or 0.00258836 BTC.

Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded 20.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001109 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00005210 BTC.

Coin of champions (COC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00016338 BTC.

ICC (ICC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Bogged Finance (BOG) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001469 BTC.

Crown Coin Profile

Crown (CRYPTO:CRW) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 8th, 2014. Crown’s total supply is 30,228,344 coins. Crown’s official Twitter account is @CrownPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Crown’s official message board is medium.com/crownplatform. The Reddit community for Crown is /r/Crown and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Crown’s official website is crownplatform.com.

Crown Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Crown was created in 2014 as a proof of work digital currency and an alternative to FIAT currencies. It migrated to a custom proof of stake consensus mechanism in April 2019. CRW provides an open-access, decentralized economy that uses blockchain technology to support new applications. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crown directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crown should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Crown using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

