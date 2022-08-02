CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Position Increased by Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,443 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 1.0% during the first quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 3,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 3,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. 63.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

CrowdStrike stock opened at $183.30 on Tuesday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $130.00 and a 1-year high of $298.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $172.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $183.21.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $487.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $464.35 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 11.08% and a negative return on equity of 14.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 61.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CRWD shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Twenty-six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $251.90.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 8,713 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.03, for a total value of $1,437,906.39. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 185,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,626,927.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other CrowdStrike news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 11,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.22, for a total value of $1,889,786.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 313,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,718,486.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 8,713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.03, for a total transaction of $1,437,906.39. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 185,584 shares in the company, valued at $30,626,927.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 91,679 shares of company stock worth $15,154,848 in the last quarter. 6.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CrowdStrike Profile

(Get Rating)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.