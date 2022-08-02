Cross Country Healthcare (CCRN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.35 per share for the quarter. Cross Country Healthcare has set its Q2 guidance at $1.30-$1.40 EPS.Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $788.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $745.54 million. Cross Country Healthcare had a return on equity of 59.34% and a net margin of 8.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 139.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. On average, analysts expect Cross Country Healthcare to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CCRN opened at $26.57 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.03. Cross Country Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $15.26 and a fifty-two week high of $30.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.44. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.45 and its 200-day moving average is $20.66.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CCRN. Benchmark lowered their target price on Cross Country Healthcare from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Barrington Research lifted their target price on Cross Country Healthcare from $33.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Cross Country Healthcare from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cross Country Healthcare has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.40.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCRN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Cross Country Healthcare by 176.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,179 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 5,216 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Cross Country Healthcare by 118.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 256,032 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,548,000 after acquiring an additional 138,906 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 5.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 31,568 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 1,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 9.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 23,527 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 2,027 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.46% of the company’s stock.

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Nurse and Allied Staffing and Physician Staffing. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, local nurses, and allied staffing; staffing solutions for registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and clinical and non-clinical professionals on long-term contract assignments, as well as workforce solutions, including MSP, RPO, and consulting services.

