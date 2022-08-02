Crexendo (CXDO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Crexendo (NASDAQ:CXDO – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Crexendo (NASDAQ:CXDO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $8.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.23 million. Crexendo had a negative net margin of 9.29% and a negative return on equity of 0.86%. On average, analysts expect Crexendo to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Crexendo Price Performance

Shares of CXDO opened at $2.71 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.93 and its 200 day moving average is $3.37. Crexendo has a 12-month low of $2.10 and a 12-month high of $7.20.

Crexendo Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $0.005 per share. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. Crexendo’s dividend payout ratio is presently -14.28%.

Separately, B. Riley cut their price target on Crexendo from $6.50 to $4.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th.

Insider Activity at Crexendo

In other Crexendo news, CEO Steven G. Mihaylo acquired 30,991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.06 per share, for a total transaction of $94,832.46. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,005,679 shares in the company, valued at $33,677,377.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Crexendo news, CEO Steven G. Mihaylo acquired 30,991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.06 per share, for a total transaction of $94,832.46. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,005,679 shares in the company, valued at $33,677,377.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven G. Mihaylo acquired 8,709 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.94 per share, with a total value of $25,604.46. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 11,225,371 shares in the company, valued at $33,002,590.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 529,567 shares of company stock worth $1,496,334 and sold 36,000 shares worth $99,080. 60.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Crexendo

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Crexendo stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 380,579 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,895 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 1.71% of Crexendo worth $1,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 5.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Crexendo

Crexendo, Inc provides cloud communication, unified communications as a service, call center, collaboration, and other cloud business services for businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud Telecommunications and Web Services. The Cloud Telecommunications segment provides telecommunications services that transmit calls using Internet protocol (IP) or cloud technology, which converts voice signals into digital data packets for transmission over the Internet or cloud; and resells broadband Internet services.

Further Reading

