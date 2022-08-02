Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY) Short Interest Down 19.6% in July

Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 272,700 shares, a drop of 19.6% from the June 30th total of 339,100 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 178,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria by 54.1% during the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 131,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 46,003 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria by 12.3% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 90,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 9,878 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria by 14.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 9,467 shares during the period. Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria during the first quarter worth approximately $273,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in shares of Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria during the first quarter worth approximately $205,000. Institutional investors own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria Price Performance

Shares of Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.66. 989 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 174,943. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.41. Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria has a 1-year low of $4.18 and a 1-year high of $9.80.

Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria Company Profile

Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria ( NASDAQ:CRESY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria had a net margin of 8.20% and a negative return on equity of 1.06%. The business had revenue of $144.25 million during the quarter.

Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria, an agricultural company, produces basic agricultural commodities in Brazil and other Latin American countries. It operates through Agricultural Business, and Urban Properties and Investment Business segments. The Agricultural Business segment is involved in the planting, harvesting, and sale of crops, such as wheat, corn, soybeans, cotton, and sunflower, as well as sugarcane; sale of grain derivatives, including flour and oil; breeding, purchasing, and/or fattening of cattle for sale to meat processors and local livestock auction markets; provision of agricultural services; leasing of farms to third parties; disposal and development of farmlands; and brokerage activities.

