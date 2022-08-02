Credits (CS) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $29,036.00

Credits (CS) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 1st. One Credits coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0074 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Credits has traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Credits has a market capitalization of $1.65 million and $29,036.00 worth of Credits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00005382 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002186 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000244 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Acet (ACT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000063 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Theoscoin (THS) traded 30.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000044 BTC.

About Credits

Credits (CRYPTO:CS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 14th, 2017. Credits’ total supply is 249,471,071 coins and its circulating supply is 223,456,423 coins. The Reddit community for Credits is /r/CreditsOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Credits’ official Twitter account is @creditscom and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Credits is credits.com/en/Home/News. The official website for Credits is credits.com/en.

Credits Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Credits is a decentralized financial platform based on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform allows the delivery of financial services (money transfers, currency and value exchanges, crediting and funding, just to name a few) via a distributed ledger, smart contracts and Credits cryptocurrency in a peer-to-peer (P2P) basis. Credits cryptocurrency (CS) is a utility token. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Credits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Credits should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Credits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

