Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $4.20 EPS

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The credit services provider reported $7.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.14 by ($4.20), Fidelity Earnings reports. Credit Acceptance had a return on equity of 44.07% and a net margin of 52.16%. The business had revenue of $457.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.77 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $13.71 EPS. Credit Acceptance’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of CACC opened at $581.70 on Tuesday. Credit Acceptance has a 12-month low of $452.48 and a 12-month high of $703.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $528.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $540.11. The company has a quick ratio of 21.07, a current ratio of 21.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. The stock has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a PE ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 1.34.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CACC shares. StockNews.com cut Credit Acceptance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Credit Acceptance from $460.00 to $440.00 in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $435.50.

In other Credit Acceptance news, insider Prescott General Partners Llc sold 14,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $587.29, for a total value of $8,602,623.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,741,507.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Credit Acceptance in the first quarter valued at about $101,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Credit Acceptance by 57.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 227 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Credit Acceptance in the first quarter valued at about $154,000. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Credit Acceptance in the first quarter valued at about $238,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Credit Acceptance in the first quarter valued at about $259,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.05% of the company’s stock.

Credit Acceptance Corporation provides financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps various amounts collected from the consumers.

