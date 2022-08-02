Crabel Capital Management LLC Takes Position in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA)

Crabel Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 178,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,993,000. Crabel Capital Management LLC owned about 0.08% of TEGNA as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Islay Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TEGNA by 10.4% during the first quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 6,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 20,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 56,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 48,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $896,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 1.9% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 58,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

TEGNA Stock Performance

TGNA traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.88. 7,844 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 899,472. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. TEGNA Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.42 and a 1-year high of $23.04.

TEGNA Announces Dividend

TEGNA ( NYSE:TGNA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. TEGNA had a return on equity of 20.19% and a net margin of 16.41%. The company had revenue of $774.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $765.83 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TEGNA Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. TEGNA’s payout ratio is currently 16.96%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TGNA. Argus lowered TEGNA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com lowered TEGNA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Huber Research upgraded TEGNA from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered TEGNA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.50.

TEGNA Company Profile

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

Featured Stories

