Crabel Capital Management LLC Takes Position in iShares MSCI Thailand ETF (NYSEARCA:THD)

Crabel Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Thailand ETF (NYSEARCA:THD – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 3,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000. Crabel Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of iShares MSCI Thailand ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Thailand ETF by 35.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Thailand ETF during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Thailand ETF by 9.6% during the first quarter. Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. now owns 210,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,431,000 after purchasing an additional 18,400 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Thailand ETF by 25.5% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 909 shares during the period. Finally, SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Thailand ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $257,000.

iShares MSCI Thailand ETF Price Performance

Shares of THD traded up $0.14 on Tuesday, hitting $68.94. 220 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 127,753. iShares MSCI Thailand ETF has a one year low of $64.86 and a one year high of $81.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.21.

