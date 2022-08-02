Crabel Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Crabel Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating) by 49.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,442 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,726 shares during the quarter. Crabel Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,489,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 35,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,934,000 after purchasing an additional 4,718 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Patriot Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 271,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,637,000 after purchasing an additional 8,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,093,000.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHZ traded down $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,224,345. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.66. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $46.55 and a twelve month high of $55.29.

