Crabel Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY)

Crabel Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY – Get Rating) by 69.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,744 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,701 shares during the quarter. Crabel Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF were worth $333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SigFig Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,439,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,110,000 after purchasing an additional 133,682 shares during the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 9.0% in the first quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 1,847,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,769,000 after purchasing an additional 153,308 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,468,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,205,000 after purchasing an additional 59,258 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,060,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,981,000 after purchasing an additional 3,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Towercrest Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Towercrest Capital Management now owns 629,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,578,000 after purchasing an additional 29,247 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.27. 21,837 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,610,251. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.51 and a fifty-two week high of $27.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.25.

