Crabel Capital Management LLC Decreases Position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Crabel Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating) by 36.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,920 shares during the period. Crabel Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 4,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Retirement Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 121,116.0% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Retirement Group Inc. now owns 1,827,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,465,000 after acquiring an additional 1,826,430 shares in the last quarter. PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $839,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 28.4% in the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 10,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OmniStar Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 18.4% in the first quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,827,000 after acquiring an additional 2,570 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SHV traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $109.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,772,790. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $110.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.19. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $109.95 and a fifty-two week high of $110.49.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were paid a dividend of $0.077 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. This is a boost from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

