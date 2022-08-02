Crabel Capital Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR)

Crabel Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 210,555 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,489,000. Meritor comprises approximately 2.3% of Crabel Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Meritor by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 34,400 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,244,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its holdings in Meritor by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 28,372 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Meritor by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,198 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its holdings in Meritor by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 39,700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in Meritor by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 20,049 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MTOR traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.50. The company had a trading volume of 17,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,002,494. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Meritor, Inc. has a one year low of $20.50 and a one year high of $36.49. The company has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.22 and its 200-day moving average is $33.79.

Meritor ( NYSE:MTOR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.02. Meritor had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 34.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Meritor, Inc. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Meritor, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, sells, services, and supports integrated systems, modules, and components in North America, South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Commercial Truck, and Aftermarket and Industrial. The company offers axles, including front steer and rear drive axles for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles; heavy-duty trailer axles; suspension modules and brake products comprising drum and disc brakes; universal joints and driveline components; trailer air suspension systems and products; transfer cases and drivelines; and advanced suspension modules for use in light-, medium- and heavy-duty military tactical wheeled vehicles.

