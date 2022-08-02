CPI Card Group (PMTS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

CPI Card Group (NASDAQ:PMTS – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, August 8th.

CPI Card Group (NASDAQ:PMTS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $111.42 million for the quarter. CPI Card Group had a negative return on equity of 16.05% and a net margin of 4.91%.

Shares of NASDAQ PMTS traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.49. 5,285 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,699. The firm has a market cap of $196.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 1.32. CPI Card Group has a 52 week low of $10.18 and a 52 week high of $38.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.62.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on CPI Card Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

CPI Card Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, production, data personalization, packaging, and fulfillment of financial payment cards. It operates through Debit and Credit, and Prepaid Debit segments. The Debit and Credit segment produces financial payment cards and provides integrated card services to card-issuing banks.

