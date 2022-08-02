CPChain 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $100,524.00 (CPC)

CPChain (CPC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 2nd. In the last week, CPChain has traded up 19.1% against the dollar. One CPChain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0039 or 0.00000017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. CPChain has a total market capitalization of $1.46 million and approximately $100,524.00 worth of CPChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

CPChain Coin Profile

CPChain (CPC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 17th, 2018. CPChain’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 376,765,852 coins. The Reddit community for CPChain is /r/CPChain_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CPChain’s official website is www.cpchain.io. CPChain’s official Twitter account is @Capricoin_Team and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling CPChain

According to CryptoCompare, “CPChain is a new distributed infrastructure for next generation Internet of Things (IoT). CPChain intends to build a fundamental data platform for IoT system in combination with distributed storage, encryption computation and blockchain technologies, providing the whole process solution from data acquisition, storage, sharing to application. Based on the Ethereum network, the CPC token is the utility token of the CPChain system. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CPChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CPChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CPChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

