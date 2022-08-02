Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) Stock Rating Lowered by JMP Securities

Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at JMP Securities to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on COWN. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Cowen from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Cowen from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Cowen to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut Cowen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Cowen from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cowen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.33.

Cowen Stock Performance

COWN traded up $2.81 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.30. 1,093,125 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,307,738. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.43. Cowen has a 1 year low of $21.36 and a 1 year high of $40.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cowen

Cowen ( NASDAQ:COWN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.74. Cowen had a return on equity of 18.83% and a net margin of 10.97%. The business had revenue of $331.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.34 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Cowen will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cowen during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Cowen by 57.2% in the second quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Cowen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new position in shares of Cowen during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management grew its position in Cowen by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 1,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 89.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cowen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cowen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment banking, research, sales and trading, prime brokerage, global clearing, securities financing, commission management, and investment management services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Operating Company (Op Co) and Asset Company (Asset Co).

