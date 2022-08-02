Cowen Lowers Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Price Target to $51.00

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Cowen from $60.00 to $51.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CMCSA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Comcast from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the company from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday. TD Securities dropped their target price on Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Macquarie cut Comcast from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America cut Comcast from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $52.04.

Comcast Trading Down 0.0 %

CMCSA opened at $37.51 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.39. The company has a market capitalization of $170.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.26, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.91. Comcast has a 52 week low of $36.57 and a 52 week high of $61.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Comcast Announces Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $30.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.72 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 11.54%. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. Analysts forecast that Comcast will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.29%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 8,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total transaction of $397,340.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,856.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,507,025,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Comcast by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 156,125,921 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $7,857,828,000 after acquiring an additional 12,642,202 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Comcast by 911.0% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 7,571,121 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $381,055,000 after acquiring an additional 6,822,276 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Comcast by 62.6% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 15,271,853 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $715,028,000 after purchasing an additional 5,880,050 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Investment Management LLC raised its position in Comcast by 162.9% in the fourth quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 7,187,614 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $361,753,000 after purchasing an additional 4,454,106 shares during the period. 83.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

