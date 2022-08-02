Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $41.50.

COWN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Cowen from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Cowen to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered shares of Cowen from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cowen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered shares of Cowen to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of COWN traded up $2.88 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.37. The stock had a trading volume of 1,150,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,307,738. Cowen has a 1 year low of $21.36 and a 1 year high of $40.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.80 and its 200 day moving average is $27.43.

Cowen ( NASDAQ:COWN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.74. Cowen had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 18.83%. The business had revenue of $331.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.27 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.34 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Cowen will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in Cowen during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cowen by 57.2% during the second quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Cowen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new stake in shares of Cowen in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Cowen by 66.7% in the second quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 1,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. 89.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cowen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment banking, research, sales and trading, prime brokerage, global clearing, securities financing, commission management, and investment management services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Operating Company (Op Co) and Asset Company (Asset Co).

