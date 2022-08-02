Cowen Downgrades Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) to Market Perform

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Cowen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $34.00 price objective on the health services provider’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $58.00. Cowen’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 7.63% from the company’s current price.

TDOC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $72.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Teladoc Health from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $114.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. William Blair cut shares of Teladoc Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $215.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.10.

Shares of TDOC opened at $36.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a current ratio of 3.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.64. Teladoc Health has a 1 year low of $27.38 and a 1 year high of $156.82.

In other news, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.12, for a total transaction of $41,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 27,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,127,016.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.12, for a total transaction of $41,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 27,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,127,016.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Mala Murthy sold 4,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.32, for a total transaction of $151,257.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,018,649.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,053 shares of company stock worth $221,498. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Teladoc Health by 98.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,261 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. increased its position in Teladoc Health by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. now owns 8,791 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Teladoc Health by 144.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,565 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in Teladoc Health by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 25,513 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc acquired a new stake in Teladoc Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services in the United States and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering non-urgent, episodic, chronic, and complicated medical conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, chronic kidney disease, cancer, congestive heart failure, and mental health conditions.

