Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET) Stock Position Decreased by Legal Advantage Investments Inc.

Legal Advantage Investments Inc. cut its stake in shares of Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,100 shares during the quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc.’s holdings in Covetrus were worth $968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Covetrus during the 1st quarter worth $4,485,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Covetrus by 0.7% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 536,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,004,000 after buying an additional 3,640 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of Covetrus in the first quarter worth $2,400,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new stake in shares of Covetrus in the first quarter worth $11,927,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Covetrus by 5.5% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 14,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 772 shares during the period. 93.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Covetrus

In other news, Director Edward Mcnamara sold 34,525 shares of Covetrus stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.52, for a total value of $708,453.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,807 shares in the company, valued at $652,679.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Benjamin Wolin sold 5,293 shares of Covetrus stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total transaction of $109,829.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 198,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,113,438.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Edward Mcnamara sold 34,525 shares of Covetrus stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.52, for a total value of $708,453.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,807 shares in the company, valued at $652,679.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,111 shares of company stock worth $927,319. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Covetrus Price Performance

Several analysts have recently commented on CVET shares. Barclays cut Covetrus from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Covetrus from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. William Blair cut Covetrus from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Covetrus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Covetrus from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.67.

NASDAQ CVET opened at $20.81 on Tuesday. Covetrus, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.39 and a fifty-two week high of $25.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.36 and a beta of 1.68.

Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). Covetrus had a negative net margin of 0.87% and a positive return on equity of 1.92%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. Covetrus’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Covetrus, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Covetrus

(Get Rating)

Covetrus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an animal-health technology and services company. It engages in the sale of animal-health consumable products, including proprietary and Covetrus branded products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products, parasiticides, and vitamins and supplements to wholesale and retail customers.

See Also

