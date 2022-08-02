Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Stake Lowered by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 541,373 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 7,125 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale makes up 0.6% of State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.12% of Costco Wholesale worth $311,750,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,704 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $967,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,611,000. Equitable Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth approximately $283,000. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 974 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 2,019 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. 67.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Costco Wholesale Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ COST traded down $4.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $542.77. The company had a trading volume of 16,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,215,832. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $240.43 billion, a PE ratio of 43.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.69. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $406.51 and a twelve month high of $612.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $485.70 and its 200-day moving average is $514.04.

Costco Wholesale Cuts Dividend

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The retailer reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $52.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.49 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 28.35%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP James P. Murphy sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.20, for a total transaction of $787,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 36,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,027,996. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Costco Wholesale news, VP James P. Murphy sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.20, for a total transaction of $787,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 36,230 shares in the company, valued at $19,027,996. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.00, for a total transaction of $1,160,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 37,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,506,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,300 shares of company stock valued at $2,609,904 over the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on COST shares. Citigroup cut their target price on Costco Wholesale from $590.00 to $510.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on Costco Wholesale from $615.00 to $590.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $520.00 to $678.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $503.00 to $543.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale to $525.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $571.72.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Further Reading

