Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Purchased by Mirador Capital Partners LP

Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 16.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 696 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 67.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.68, for a total value of $156,504.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,197 shares in the company, valued at $2,711,170.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter acquired 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $470.74 per share, for a total transaction of $400,129.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,317,008.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.68, for a total value of $156,504.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,711,170.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,300 shares of company stock worth $2,609,904 over the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Costco Wholesale Trading Up 1.0 %

COST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital cut their target price on Costco Wholesale from $650.00 to $610.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $561.00 to $627.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $503.00 to $543.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $580.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Monday, May 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $605.00 to $610.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $571.72.

Shares of COST stock opened at $546.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.04. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $406.51 and a 1 year high of $612.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $485.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $514.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $242.21 billion, a PE ratio of 43.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.69.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The retailer reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $52.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.49 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 2.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.75 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.05 EPS for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.07%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.35%.

About Costco Wholesale

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Further Reading

