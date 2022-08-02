Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE) Short Interest Update

Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700,000 shares, an increase of 45.2% from the June 30th total of 1,860,000 shares. Approximately 5.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 930,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CMRE shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Costamare in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised Costamare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Costamare from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.67.

Get Costamare alerts:

Costamare Stock Up 0.3 %

Costamare stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $11.77. 405,447 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 939,213. Costamare has a 12-month low of $10.24 and a 12-month high of $18.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.33 and a 200 day moving average of $13.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.41.

Costamare Dividend Announcement

Costamare ( NYSE:CMRE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The shipping company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. Costamare had a return on equity of 25.50% and a net margin of 49.23%. The firm had revenue of $268.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Costamare will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 21st will be paid a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 20th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. Costamare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.62%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Costamare

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Costamare by 99.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,380,031 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $23,529,000 after purchasing an additional 689,704 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Costamare by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,306,384 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $22,255,000 after acquiring an additional 428,489 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Costamare by 2,065.4% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 300,407 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,800,000 after acquiring an additional 286,534 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costamare during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,661,000. Finally, Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA acquired a new stake in shares of Costamare during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,286,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.47% of the company’s stock.

About Costamare

(Get Rating)

Costamare Inc owns and charters containerships to liner companies worldwide. As of March 18, 2022, it had a fleet of 76 containerships with a total capacity of approximately 557,400 twenty-foot equivalent units and 45 dry bulk vessels with a total capacity of approximately 2,435,500 DWT. The company was founded in 1974 and is based in Monaco.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Costamare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costamare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.