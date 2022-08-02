Cornichon (CORN) Market Capitalization Reaches $692,442.66

Cornichon (CORN) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 2nd. Cornichon has a total market capitalization of $692,442.66 and approximately $397.00 worth of Cornichon was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Cornichon has traded 2.1% lower against the dollar. One Cornichon coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0469 or 0.00000204 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004344 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $144.64 or 0.00628178 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001627 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002187 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00016599 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.97 or 0.00034618 BTC.

Cornichon Coin Profile

Cornichon’s total supply is 14,997,171 coins and its circulating supply is 14,755,323 coins. Cornichon’s official Twitter account is @cornfieldfarm and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Cornichon is cornichon.ape.tax.

Cornichon Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CORN is designed to be the governance token for CORN. It is claimed that once deposited in the pool, the stakers don’t need to do anything and will continue to receive CORN token rewards from providing liquidity going forward. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cornichon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cornichon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cornichon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

