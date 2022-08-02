Cornerstone Retirement Group Inc. Invests $72.47 Million in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Cornerstone Retirement Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 702,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $72,472,000. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises approximately 13.6% of Cornerstone Retirement Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IEF. IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $37,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $52,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 400.9% during the first quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ IEF opened at $105.60 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $102.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.79. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $97.99 and a fifty-two week high of $118.63.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 1st. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. This is a positive change from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

(Get Rating)

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.