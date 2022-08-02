Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 (NASDAQ:TRON) Short Interest Update

Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 (NASDAQ:TRON – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,700 shares, an increase of 28.3% from the June 30th total of 9,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 45,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TRON. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 during the first quarter valued at about $175,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 during the first quarter valued at about $797,000. Context Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 during the first quarter valued at about $1,990,000. Arena Investors LP bought a new stake in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 during the first quarter valued at about $2,285,000. Finally, Fir Tree Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 during the first quarter valued at about $2,985,000. 54.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TRON opened at $10.07 on Tuesday. Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 has a fifty-two week low of $9.61 and a fifty-two week high of $11.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.98.

About Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2

Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 is a blank check company. It intends to focus on businesses in the technology sector. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

