Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ) Shares Gap Down to $2.41

Core Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at 2.41, but opened at 2.32. Core Scientific shares last traded at 2.43, with a volume of 11,369 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Chardan Capital began coverage on shares of Core Scientific in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reduced their price target on shares of Core Scientific from $18.75 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Core Scientific from $18.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Core Scientific from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Core Scientific in a report on Friday, June 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3.10 price target for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Core Scientific has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of 7.37.

Core Scientific Stock Up 6.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is 2.22.

Insider Buying and Selling at Core Scientific

Core Scientific ( NASDAQ:CORZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported 0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of 0.13 by 0.18. The business had revenue of 192.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 164.20 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Core Scientific, Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Darin Feinstein sold 450,000 shares of Core Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of 3.70, for a total transaction of 1,665,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,033,592 shares in the company, valued at 133,324,290.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,074,147 shares of company stock valued at $7,303,137. Company insiders own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Core Scientific

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CORZ. Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Core Scientific in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC acquired a new position in Core Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Core Scientific during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new position in Core Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Core Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000.

About Core Scientific

Core Scientific, Inc provides net carbon-neutral blockchain infrastructure and digital asset mining solutions in North America. It operates in two segments, Equipment Sales and Hosting. It offers blockchain hosting services with deployment and provide power, racks, proprietary thermodynamic management, redundant connectivity, and 24/7 security, as well as its proprietary software platforms, such as Minder and MinderOS, which provides infrastructure management and custom firmware; and digital asset mining operation focuses on the generation of digital assets by solving complex cryptographic algorithms to validate transactions on specific digital asset network blockchains.

Featured Stories

